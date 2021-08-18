Anglers donate cash to Tweed Forum

Tweed Forum director Luke Comins receives a cheque for £4,572 from FishPal CEO Mark Cockburn. Photo: Paul Dodds.

FishPal, based in the Borders, runs an online booking and information service that provides details of where to fish, current conditions, latest catches, and accommodation options across the British Isles (and Iceland). Anglers who arrange to fish through FishPal can make a contribution to one of its chosen charities.

The donation will be spent on Tweed Forum’s riparian planting work where trees are planted in key riverside locations to help provide vital shade for the salmon population in the freshwater phase of its lifecycle.

Tweed Forum is currently working in partnership with the Tweed Foundation to identify the optimum locations for riparian tree planting for fish stock protection.

Luke Comins, director at Tweed Forum, said: “Fishing is hugely important to the Borders and we’re delighted that so many of those who arrange to fish in the region have recognised the importance of protecting and enhancing the habitat along the Tweed and its tributaries. We’d like to thank FishPal and all of the anglers who fish the river system for this generous donation.”