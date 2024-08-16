Anger at cuts to winter fuel payments for elderly

Councillor James Anderson blasted the move "a national embarrassment.

​A Berwickshire councillor has hit out at the “disgraceful” decision by the UK Government to remove winter fuel payments.

The change, which means now only the poorest pensioners will be entitled to money from the Government towards their energy bills, is expected to affect tens of thousands of Scots.

The UK benefit is due to be replaced by a Holyrood-run alternative - but ministers have confirmed it will be means tested, while the roll out has been delayed.

East Berwickshire Councillor James Anderson blasted the move “a national embarrassment.”​

After speaking with numerous pensioners in East Berwickshire and meeting many face-to-face, he said: “I am appalled by the UK government’s decision to remove winter fuel payments. These payments are crucial for our elderly population, and I fully support Age UK in their petition to reinstate them.

“The cut to winter fuel payments for homeowners is particularly unjust. Just because these individuals own their homes does not mean they have access to the money tied up in property.

“This winter, we will witness retired homeowners enduring long, cold nights or facing crippling bills they cannot afford to pay. Some pensioners are in a position to afford the bills over winter however owning a home doesn’t mean you have cash available for extra bills.”

He added: “It is nothing short of disgraceful that, in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, we have one of the lowest pensions for those who have contributed to this nation throughout their entire working lives. It is a national embarrassment that our retired workforce is treated as if they are simply on benefits when, in reality, many will never see even half of what they contributed towards their pensions.

“Once again, we see a UK government that prioritises funding wars over taking care of those who matter most—our elderly citizens. This disregard for their well-being is unacceptable, and we must stand together to demand better.

“I hope as many people as possible can take the time to go online and look for the AGE UK petition and sign up. We need to come together to support our pensioners.”