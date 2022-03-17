Ancrum kids come out in force to play ba'
The ba’ season moved to Ancrum on Saturday for another cracking spectacle of the traditional Borders sport.
As in Hobkirk and Jedburgh before it, players delighted in the return of the ba’ and attended in good numbers.
And the amount of younger players taking part was welcomed, with historian Billy Gillies enthusing that “they are the future of the event”.
Ancrum supporter Linda Heard posted on social media: “That’s Ancrum Handba over for another year. A fantastic day, play was open and very fast.
“Our thanks to all who came and participated, (all ages) to those who came to spectate and support, without you the ba’ wouldn’t take place.”
Linda also thanked those who “put up” and sponsored ba’s so the youths could enjoy more games.
The results were as follows: 12 and under – Uppies 3 Doonies 1; 16 and under – Uppies 4 Doonies 0; Adults – Uppies 10 Doonies 1.