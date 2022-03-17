Ancrum kids come out in force to play ba'

Dan Fishwick is tackled by Finlay Borthwick at Ancrum Hand Ba'. All photos: Bill McBurnie.

As in Hobkirk and Jedburgh before it, players delighted in the return of the ba’ and attended in good numbers.

And the amount of younger players taking part was welcomed, with historian Billy Gillies enthusing that “they are the future of the event”.

Ancrum supporter Linda Heard posted on social media: “That’s Ancrum Handba over for another year. A fantastic day, play was open and very fast.

Players chase the ba' at Ancrum on Sautday led by Doonie Finlay Grieve.

“Our thanks to all who came and participated, (all ages) to those who came to spectate and support, without you the ba’ wouldn’t take place.”

Linda also thanked those who “put up” and sponsored ba’s so the youths could enjoy more games.

The results were as follows: 12 and under – Uppies 3 Doonies 1; 16 and under – Uppies 4 Doonies 0; Adults – Uppies 10 Doonies 1.

Jedburgh's Robbie Davidson makes a run.

Callum Liddle with the Ba' .

Hawick's Kevin Watson under pressure from Stephen Davidson.