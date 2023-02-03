Amelia speaks out for DofE Awards

Amelia Scott of Lauder has become a Youth Ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

Amelia Scott, 16, is doing her DofE through the Lauderdale Scouts group. She joins a cohort of just 35 other participants and award holders who will advocate for young people within the charity and wider community throughout the year.

Together, they will design and deliver campaigns and help shape the direction of the DofE by sharing their expertise on key issues impacting young people across the UK.

