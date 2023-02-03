Amelia speaks out for DofE Awards
A Lauder teenager will speak out for young people across the UK after being selected as a Youth Ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.
Amelia Scott, 16, is doing her DofE through the Lauderdale Scouts group. She joins a cohort of just 35 other participants and award holders who will advocate for young people within the charity and wider community throughout the year.
Together, they will design and deliver campaigns and help shape the direction of the DofE by sharing their expertise on key issues impacting young people across the UK.
Amelia, who hopes to speak out on the environment and mental health, said: “I’m hoping to encourage more people to do DofE. I think there’s a stigma that it’s for sporty or outdoorsy people and it’s not necessarily. There are so many sections, you can choose what is best for you.”