Almost 500 people sign a petition against coronation parties

Alice Farrer says community councils should use the cash to help out food banks rather than buying bunting for coronation parties.

The local authority is distributing £34,500 between community councils in the region to fund gatherings to mark King Charles 111’s official accession to the throne in May.

At a fiery meeting of the full council last month, the funding proposal was narrowly passed, but many members expressed the view that use of the cash was inappropriate during a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now opponent Alice Farrer has set up an online petition calling for the council to ‘Fund Borderers – Not Bunting’.

She believes the money should instead be re-directed to food banks.

Alice said: “We have nothing against the king or the monarchy, but we find this to be an ill-advised misuse of local money in the current climate, when food bank use is exploding. If people wish to celebrate the coronation, they should spend their own money on cakes, bunting and venue hire, not public money.

“We urge the community councils of the Borders not to apply for the King’s Coronation Fund, and indeed to write to SBC expressing a position that the £35,000 should be instead given to food banks and other charities across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council will no doubt claim the decision cannot be undone due to their standing orders, but that is their collective choice and our communities should have no part in encouraging this bad decision.

“We realise not everyone will agree with us, but we feel a moral imperative to raise our concerns in the forum of community councils.”

At last month’s SBC meeting, council Leader Euan Jardine said: “I remember how dark the days of Covid were, how much we lost an opportunity to celebrate birthdays, weddings, spend time with our families and friends and come together in the community.

“That’s what we’re looking for here, we’re looking to bring people together, offer light from darkness Covid gave us, unite not divide communities, offer escapism from the stresses of the world which seem to be growing daily, a chance to create memories that last a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad