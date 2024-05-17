All-weather facility at a “forest school” in Selkirk to be named after nature-loving young man

Greig Lothian

A new all-weather facility at community wood in Selkirk is to be named after a nature-loving young man who took his own life last year.

Go Wild Scotland, a not-for-profit social enterprise bringing people together with nature, aims to build a new educational building at Mauldsheugh Wood.

Mauldsheugh Wood was established to make it easier for anyone to view wildlife, even on the edge of a town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the support of funders – in particular Scottish Borders Council – Go Wild Scotland has worked with more than a dozen schools in and around Selkirk, Galashiels, Melrose and Hawick to bring younngsters closer to nature.

Building a basic forest school was one of the first things Go Wild Scotland did when it started developing the wood as a community project.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to enhance the offer at the wood with the establishement of a new all-weather facility – to be named after Greig Lothian, a 20-year-old from Selkirk who took his own life in July last year.

A report with the planning bid says: “Now we hope to embark on a new and exciting chapter of the project’s development with the construction of a dedicated indoor space to provide all-weather facilities to support our work with all age-groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been made possible by the extraordinary generosity of hundreds of people who contributed to a crowd-funder organised by the irrepressible Grace Lothian.

“She wanted to do something in memory of her son Greig, who loved nature and working outdoors.

“Greig took his own life at the age of 20 and Grace is particularly keen that resources are available to help improve the mental health of young people in the community.

“The building will carry Greig’s name.”