All the fun of the fair on offer at Tweedbank

All the fun of the fair was on offer at Tweedbank last week as the village enjoyed its annual celebrations, headed up by this year’s lad and lass, Cammie Chapman and Eilidh Milliken.

Convener Georgina Boggs, said: “Tweedbank Fair has now finished for 2019, and what a truly wonderful week we have had.

Alladin and the genie take a trip on their magic carpet.

“The weather has been mixed, but the company and the community has been magnificent, from young to old.

“Our principal party members have been tremendous in carrying out their duties, for being 11 years old and still going to school everyday. The smiles were always in place.”

After the opening event, the Chris Doyle Football Festival, which saw more than 200 players from all over the Borders compete, a family disco was held at the community centre.

On the Sunday, nearly 100 people took advantage of lovely conditions for a stroll around Tweedbank in a walking treasure hunt, before the Galashiels Braw Lad’s party, with pizza and hot dogs. Braw Lad and Lass Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing exchanged colours with the Tweedbank principals.

Richard and David Moffat with themselves.

A kids’ bingo game on the Monday saw 140 youngsters get their eyes down and a teddy bears’ picnic on Tuesday, hosted by Tweedbank Early Learners was moved indoors due to poor weather, but was not in any way spoiled.

The fancy-dress night last Wednesday was judged by Melrosian Ben Magowan and right-hand-man Harry Fletcher.

Georgina said: “The entrants were all fantastic, and the effort was amazing by all,

“Tweedbank residents are truly insprirational as a village.”

Tweedbank Thistle players ready for the parade with flowers and food

Eight teams of four played in an indoor bowling tournament last Thursday, and there was lots of healthy competition between young and old.

Friday brought afternoon tea for the over-50s, with musical accompaniment from the Riddell Fiddles and their junior members, and the Ward School of Irish Dancers, followed by adult bingo.

Saturday’s grand fruit and flower parade started at the community centre, with groups and families arriving armed with flowers for the nursing home, fruit for the school breakfast club and items for the food bank, and the sun was in attendance also.

They then paraded behind Melrose Pipes and Drums whilst the principal party had the pleasure of being transported by horse and carriage to the school.

The fete and fun day followed, with many stall-holders and community groups raising funds. Hannah Green and Paul Boggs provided the teas and coffees as part of their fundraising for Tanzania 2020 at Gala Academy.

A P7 penalty shootout for the Chris Doyle Trophy was held, with up-and-coming female goalkeeper for Tweedbank Thistle, Cara McCutchison, doing the honour between the sticks.

Gala Harriers’ Gerry Moss organised the round-the-pond race at 3pm, with more than 30 runners competing.

The lad and lass were ably supported by first attendants Kyle Fitzgerald and Ranim Alahad,and second attendants Ellis Brotherston and Sophia Sulo, who handled their duties with huge smiles and pride for the whole week.

Sponsors for the festival were Flexible Respite, S & S Joinery, Gary Moore Catering, Live Borders, Scottish Borders Council and Scott Robertson.