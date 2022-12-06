Alan set for home gig with Royal Regiment band

Alan Brydon performs with the Royal Regiment of Scotland band.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland Band has played all over the world, as well as at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Windsor Castle. Now they will be visiting Hawick Town Hall on Thursday December 15, for the last concert of their Scottish tour to raise funds for Poppyscotland.

Alan, well known for his folk songs, anthems, and historical ballads, first worked with the band for a concert of Remembrance in Edinburgh several years ago.

They came up with the idea of him joining them on tour, and he has composed new music specifically for the concerts.

Corporal Martin Gladstone of Galashiels will also be performing.

Alan told The Southern: “It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with the band and I have enjoyed every concert.

"Hawick, being my home town, will be extra special and I am really excited that this wonderful band will be playing our town hall.

“The program for the evening is full of variety. There is something for everyone, plus a few surprises. I’ll be doing my own compositions which are related to Remembrance, including ‘Calling Doon the Line’ and ‘Jimmy’s Song’, plus a new song I've written especially for the tour, ‘Land of Heroes’ which Major Evin Frost has arranged brilliantly for the band.

“Everyone has their own heroes. After what we have gone through with the pandemic, we have seen a whole new dimension with ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“I’m very glad to be supporting Poppyscotland and recognising the huge amount of work they do to support veterans.”

The other performers include Corporal Martin Gladstone, from Galashiels, who has played with the Royal Regiment of Scotland Band for more than a decade. The former Earlston High pupil has performed all over Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong, playing the cornet, trumpet and guitar.

He said: “I’ve played all over the world, but this will the first time performing so close to home. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of family and friends.

“These concerts are quite poignant, especially as we’re marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict. It’s an honour to play pieces such as “Brothers in Arms” in tribute to everyone who served. This is also a chance to show our appreciation for the wider Armed Forces community, and the sacrifices they make every day.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Alan Brydon, and he’s a brilliant musician. We’ve had wonderful receptions across Scotland so far, and I’m sure that the Hawick concert will end the tour on a high note.”

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back Alan and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and are very grateful for their continuing support. This is a great chance to hear one of Scotland’s best-known bands here in Hawick.

“These concerts are always a brilliant night out, with an uplifting and eclectic programme showcasing the band’s versatility. All funds raised will support our life-changing work with the Armed Forces community, providing practical help and support whenever they need us.”

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, based at Dreghorn Barracks, Edinburgh, is one of the 22 Regular Army bands, and is made up of musicians who are also serving soldiers.

