Affordable housing plan for growing Borders village

The applicant says Stow is a "growing village".

Bruce Weir has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for four homes on land to the south of Crunzion Cottage, at the edge of the village of Stow.

A report submitted with the application, from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning Consultants, says: “Mr Weir’s family has been in the village since 1904, having opened the first butcher’s shop, and then taking over the tenancy of Torsonce Mains in 1944 before buying the farm in 1958.