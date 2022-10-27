Affordable housing plan for growing Borders village
A new housing bid has been put on the agenda to meet the need for affordable homes in a growing Borders village.
By Paul Kelly
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Bruce Weir has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for four homes on land to the south of Crunzion Cottage, at the edge of the village of Stow.
A report submitted with the application, from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning Consultants, says: “Mr Weir’s family has been in the village since 1904, having opened the first butcher’s shop, and then taking over the tenancy of Torsonce Mains in 1944 before buying the farm in 1958.
“The applicant has strong ties to the village and firmly believes that housing in this location would provide much-needed affordable housing for the growing village of Stow.”