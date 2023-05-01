Above par performance from Selkirk's man Thomas

Souters love their Common Riding, and the crowds outside the town hall and along the streets as the 27-year-old was chaired around the town to the tune of Selkirk's championship-winning Silver Band, were delighted to show their support.

As the procession arrived at the Victoria Hall for a good old sing-a-long of traditional Selkirk tunes such as Hail Smilin’ Morn and Up Wi The Souters O’ Selkirk, Thomas told us of his delight at being chosen.

He said: “It feels absolutely amazing.

Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell is chaired around the town. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

"One of my good friends (Douglas Gunn) was Standard Bearer in 2010, and when I saw that, I knew it was what I wanted to do as well.

"It’s been months of organising and planning, and I’m just delighted that it’s here and we’re ready to get going.”

Asked what he’ll most be looking forward to, he said: “It’s hard to pick a moment, to be honest, but probably cantering up the Toll with the flag and then the casting of the colours in the Market Place.”

Thomas, who works as a deputy course manager at the Schloss Roxburgh Golf Course, comes from a family steeped in Common Riding tradition. His dad Graeme Bell has been Senior Burgh Officer since 2016, and was Weavers’ Standard Bearer in 2012, the year Thomas’s cousin Gavin Henderson was Royal Burgh Standard Bearer, while his grandad Eck was also Fleshers’ Standard Bearer.

Selkirk's Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell with Attendants Mathew Stanners, Thomas Stanners, Fraser Easson and Sam Coltherd. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Thomas, who attended St Joseph's Primary and Selkirk High School before studying at Oatridge College in West Lothian and Elmwood College in Fife, will be supported by his attendants: Mathew Stanners, Sam Coltherd, Fraser Easson and Thomas Stanners, who were also all announced on Friday evening.

In the Victoria Hall, Thomas thanked the crowd for the “rousing reception” he had received, and spoke of the traditional bounces the new standard bearer gets in the chair.

He joked: “I have to admit, I have been terrified of being carried on that chair, especially as I am one of the lightest standard bearers there have been for a number of years.”