Abbotsford plans new celebration

Abbotsford's grounds will be transformed for ScottFest.

ScottFest is being held over the legendary author’s birthday weekend, Saturday and Sunday, August 14-15.

The colourful celebration of Scotland’s fascinating history, stimulating literature and vibrant culture will feature Ivanhoe-inspired jousting, stunt horse riding, living history displays, falconry and traditional crafts, plus archery, live music, dancing and a Border towns’ tug o’ war competition.

In future years different themes based on Scott’s life and works will be at the heart of the festival’s programme.

Giles Ingram, chief executive at Abbotsford, said: “ScottFest is a new festival, funded this year by EventScotland, that will be staged annually on Scott’s birthday, enabling us to continue to celebrate Scott’s achievements and influence on Scottish life after the 250th anniversary commemorations have ended.

“We are now putting the final plans in place for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of entertainment for locals and visitors, an opportunity for a great day out on the last weekend of the school holidays and a cause for celebration after the difficult year everyone has been through.”

During the weekend festivities, Abbotsford will be transformed into a colourful carnival site, with two full days of entertainment, food, drink and crafts.

Access to the estate will be by event ticket only, which will also include entry to Scott’s historic home and gardens.