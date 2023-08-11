A68 night-time closure warning

The A68 will be closed north of the Tynehead junction for four nights for resurfacing.

Resurfacing works are planned on the road between Fala Dam Junction and the junction with the B6458, from 7.30pm until 6am on the nights of Friday 8, Monday 11, Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 September. No works are scheduled for Saturday or Sunday night.

The A68 will be closed in both directions while work takes place, with a diversion route signposted between Sheriffhall Roundabout and south of Fala Dam via the A7 and B6458. This diversion is expected to add approximately 3.5 miles and 3 minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A68 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding.

"We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”