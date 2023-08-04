News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

A glimpse of past festivals in Hawick

A new gallery of images from the Hawick Common Riding through the years is being shared online by Live Borders.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th Jun 2021, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 22:23 BST
Picture of the 1881 Cornet John Smith with right-hand man Robert Amos and left-hand man George Cavers, taken in the studio of John Y Hunter,Picture of the 1881 Cornet John Smith with right-hand man Robert Amos and left-hand man George Cavers, taken in the studio of John Y Hunter,
Picture of the 1881 Cornet John Smith with right-hand man Robert Amos and left-hand man George Cavers, taken in the studio of John Y Hunter,

While 2021 will be the second year running that Teries have been robbed of their annual festival due to Covid-19, it’s hoped this new exhibition will be of interest, as well as offering the opportunity for spotting family members in bygone years.

Hawick Museum, in Wilton Lodge Park, was originally refurbished to show the collection, given by the Hawick Archaeological Society to the town council, which includes a large group of items from past Common Ridings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now digitised into an online gallery, the collection gives a flavour of a centuries-old tradition.

Live Borders has worked with the Hawick Common Riding Committee to highlight a wonderful range of objects, paintings, photographs and documents going back to the year 1707.

Most Popular

Ewan Jackson, CEO at Live Borders, said: “Live Borders is delighted to be able to support Hawick Common Riding with this digital gallery showcasing the wonderful stories and pictures behind the tradition.

"It offers a real step back in time and highlights the unique history and cultural offering of Hawick and the Scottish Borders.

It coincides with confirmation of the reopening of Heart of Hawick on June 24, Borders Textile Towerhouse on June 28 and Hawick Museum itself on July 1.

“We look forward to expanding all the services we deliver in Hawick as restrictions continue to ease.”

Related topics:HawickCovid-19Scottish Borders