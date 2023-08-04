A glimpse of past festivals in Hawick

Picture of the 1881 Cornet John Smith with right-hand man Robert Amos and left-hand man George Cavers, taken in the studio of John Y Hunter,

While 2021 will be the second year running that Teries have been robbed of their annual festival due to Covid-19, it’s hoped this new exhibition will be of interest, as well as offering the opportunity for spotting family members in bygone years.

Hawick Museum, in Wilton Lodge Park, was originally refurbished to show the collection, given by the Hawick Archaeological Society to the town council, which includes a large group of items from past Common Ridings.

Now digitised into an online gallery, the collection gives a flavour of a centuries-old tradition.

Live Borders has worked with the Hawick Common Riding Committee to highlight a wonderful range of objects, paintings, photographs and documents going back to the year 1707.

Ewan Jackson, CEO at Live Borders, said: “Live Borders is delighted to be able to support Hawick Common Riding with this digital gallery showcasing the wonderful stories and pictures behind the tradition.

"It offers a real step back in time and highlights the unique history and cultural offering of Hawick and the Scottish Borders.

It coincides with confirmation of the reopening of Heart of Hawick on June 24, Borders Textile Towerhouse on June 28 and Hawick Museum itself on July 1.