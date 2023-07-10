75 years of Galashiels art on view

Senior winner Cleo Standen with Rotary Club president Peter Croan and Studio Club chairman David Henderson.

The members’ work, which embraces a wide range of genres, is well worth seeing, including paintings by long standing members Lena Scott, Catherine Awlson and Ian McCann.

To mark the 75th year of the club there are three paintings on view by founder members James Henderson and his wife Nan Fergusson.

Rotary club presentations were made to four young artists from Galashiels Academy. In the older group, Cleo Standen was the winner with Sara Khan runner-up; and in the younger group, Faye Campbell won, with Erin Wallace coming in second.