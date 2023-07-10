75 years of Galashiels art on view
Galashiels Studio Club is currently holding its annual exhibition at Old Gala House, until July 22.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST
The members’ work, which embraces a wide range of genres, is well worth seeing, including paintings by long standing members Lena Scott, Catherine Awlson and Ian McCann.
To mark the 75th year of the club there are three paintings on view by founder members James Henderson and his wife Nan Fergusson.
Rotary club presentations were made to four young artists from Galashiels Academy. In the older group, Cleo Standen was the winner with Sara Khan runner-up; and in the younger group, Faye Campbell won, with Erin Wallace coming in second.