70 much-needed home for Jedburgh in the pipeline

Former Howdwnburn Primary School (now demolished)

A major planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to build 70 much-needed homes for social rent in Jedburgh.

Cruden Homes aims to deliver the homes on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School on Lothian Road.

The now-demolished school, which was built in 1970, was closed in 2020, with pupils transferring to Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park.

Cruden Homes intends to build the properties on behalf of Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) for the social rental market.

The company has recently delivered many new affordable homes in the Borders, including sites in Newtown St Boswells, Galashiels, and Earlston, which is under construction.

A report submitted with th application says: “A key element of the partnership is to work with local communities to create a legacy that goes beyond the provision of the new homes.

“SBHA and Cruden Building are working together to explore training, employment, and other community benefits that can be factored into the programme at Howdenburn, similar to what is being done at Earlston by Cruden. It is also worth noting that the majority of the subcontractors employed at our recent and live projects are local to the Scottish Borders.”

The development will focus on a central green, providing a pedestrian-friendly amenity space for the development, overlooked by two and two-and-a-half-storey terraced houses.

The report adds: “The character of this space will help establish a sense of place and distinctiveness for the new development and the Howdenburn area. A strong streetscape will address Howdenburn Drive and the streets within the development, creating a welcoming, safe, and pleasant environment for new residents and visitors.”

Both the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) and the Local Development Plan consider Jedburgh to have a demand for housing. SBHA has over 300 applicants who have identified Jedburgh as a preferred place to live.

