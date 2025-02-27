50mph zone trial to tackle motorcycle deaths

50mph limits to be introduced on four roads from April.

50mph zone trials are to be launched in a bid to tackle motorcycle deaths in the Borders.

Fatalities and serious injuries involving motorcycles are all to common on the region’s roads.

Andrew Lartey, 30, and his pillion passenger Georgia Tate, 23, both from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, died in the accident between Bonchester Bridge and Carter Bar on the A6088, alongside Jason Gibbon, 37, from Northumberland, in July last year.

Now Police Scotland plans, which are backed by Scottish Borders Council, are for 50mph (80km/h) limits to be introduced on four roads from April.

The routes are the A7 north of Galashiels, the B6357 from the Carter Bar, the A708 Moffat to Selkirk and the A6088 from Kielder to Bonchester Bridge

The 18 month trial will assess the impact of a reduction in the speed limit to 50mph and to see whether to change back at the end of the trial.

At a meeting of Teviot & Liddesdale Area Partnership this week, Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, local commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “The work that we do in partnership with Scottish Borders Council is absolutely critical.

“Tragically we had a number of deaths and serious injuries on our road network in the Borders last year and whilst we will continue to engage positively, particularly with motorcyclists and other at risk road user groups, there was very much a conversation with the Borders council that we needed to do something different.

“We looked at the areas most affected by fatalities and where we know and feel those speed reductions will make a difference is where we are going to do the pilots. Then it is very much a question of building on that, alongside enforcement and pro-active engagement with road-users.

“We want people to visit the Scottish Borders, we want people to come here on holiday and use the road network because it is a beautiful and wonderful place to visit, but what we absolutely want is for people to come and use the roads safely.”