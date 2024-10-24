30.3 per cent rise in parking fines revealed

30.3 per cent rise in parking fines in the Scottish Borders.

Drivers in the Scottish Borders have seen a 30.3 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of parking fines issued to them by the council, new data reveals.

According to figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Scottish Borders Council issued 471 more parking fines between 2023-2024, compared to 2022-23.

It found that between April 2022 and March 2023, 1,553 penalty charge notices were issued by SBC.

In comparison, between April 2023 and March 2024, this number jumped to 2,024 penalty charge notices, marking a 30.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

On average, six fines were issued per day between April 2023 and March 2024, compared to four per day during the previous 12 months.

The surge in fines has also led to a significant increase in revenue for the council.

From April 2022 and March 2023, parking fines generated £18,850.00 for SBC.

In the following year (April 2023 and March 2024), this figure soared to £31,831.00, representing a 68.9 per cent increase from parking fines.

The ‘pay and display’ High Street Car Park in Galashiels emerged as the Borders location with the highest number of fines in 2023, with 524 reported.

In the previous reporting period, High Street Car Park also held the top spot, with 434 fines issued in 2022.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said the figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with.

He added: “Nobody wants to find a parking fine come through their letterbox.

“Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later. ”

Scottish Borders Council has been approached for comment.