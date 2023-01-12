20’s plenty for Scottish Borders Council

The 20mph speed limit in our towns and villages is here to stay.

Scottish Borders Council says that the trial showed “clear and obvious safety benefits”, leading to a “significant reduction” in vehicle speeds in built-up areas, so the reduced speed limit is being made permanent across the region as of January 16.

Independent data collected since October 2020, when the pilot scheme was introduced, has shown a positive change in driver habits, with average speeds across the region having reduced by 3mph and in some instances by as much as 6mph.

The trial was initially introduced as part of the Space for People programme, aimed at encouraging more active travel throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, and was rolled out across more than 90 settlements.

A council spokesperson said: “During that time, an extensive evaluation and public engagement exercise has been undertaken engaging with members of the public, Community Councils, Police Scotland and Transport Scotland to fully measure the effects of a reduced speed limit on public safety and promoting more active travel.

“Over 8,000 individual pieces of feedback from members of the public were considered throughout the process by the council, along with independent academic studies from experts at Edinburgh Napier University.”

As a result of feedback from the 20mph trial, a decision has been made to introduce some ‘hybrid’ speed limits across some settlements across the region, where a blanket 20mph limit was “unrealistic, unjustified and generally uncomfortable”. Generally these are areas with no homes near the road or long stretches where it is felt driving at 20mph is difficult to justify and particularly challenging.

These ‘hybrid’ settlements will have a variation of 20, 30 and 40mph limits with buffer zones in place where appropriate.

Councillor John Greenwell, executive member for roads development and maintenance, said: “Through the independent analysis conducted by Edinburgh Napier University, we have clear unequivocal evidence of the effectiveness of the reduced speed limit in reducing average speeds across our towns and villages.

“Although a small number of people had doubts about this project, its introduction has undoubtedly made the Borders a safer and more vibrant place to live. More and more people are now choosing more active means of travel like walking or cycling because they feel safer.

“Since the 20mph trial was first introduced in October 2020 we have seen a significant change in driver habits which can only be a positive outcome – meaning less potential for accidents and injuries and safer communities.

“As set out by Transport Scotland in their national strategy, default 20mph limits will be rolled out to every road in built-up areas across Scotland by 2025 and I’m extremely proud that the council has been able to lead the conversation around this issue and make the changes at limited cost to the council due to the funding received to initiate the trial.”