Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and his attendants paid a visit to Kathleen at Riverside.

Kathleen is the oldest living Lady Busser who bussed the Incorporation of Hammermen flag at the Common Riding back in 1946.

A Lady Busser ties ribbons in the Standard Bearer’s flag, recalling the ancient custom of a knight’s lady tying colours to his lance before battle.

Lori Wilson, activities co-ordinator at the Riverside Healthcare Centre in Selkirk, where Kathleen has been a resident for nearly four years, accompanied her on the trip down memory lane.

A smile from Kathleen on her special day.

She said: “Myself and a couple of carers took her along to the Common Riding and she absolutely loved it, especially seeing the horses coming in at The Toll, she was edging forward in her wheelchair to get closer.

“Kathleen’s going to be 102 in November so a few of us at work thought ‘she’s getting on’, we’re not saying she’s going anywhere soon, but we thought we’d give her one last hurl round the Common Riding.

“She can remember to this day being a Lady Busser and having butterflies in her stomach when she went on stage to tie the ribbons on the flag.”

Kathleen certainly looked the part, having her fingernails painted True Blue and Scarlet for the occasion.