Pensioner injured in hit and run on Mertoun Bridge

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run near St Boswells.

A pensioner was walking over Mertoun Bridge on the B6404 St Boswells to Kelso Road when he was struck by a car at around 4.30pm on Saturday, February 2.

The 79-year-old man suffered injuries to his wrist and was taken to Borders General Hospital where he has required ongoing treatment.

The vehicle failed to stop and police are keen to trace the driver.

“Inquiries into this collision are continuing after the vehicle involved failed to stop and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2746 of February 2.”