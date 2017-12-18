Peebles pupil lands prize more by design than luck

A talented young artist at Halyrude primary school in Peebles has received an early Christmas present after creating the winning design in local MP David Mundell’s annual Christmas card competition.

Jaymie Donaldson was presented with her bike by Mr Mundell for winning the Clydesdale and Tweeddale section of the competition.

Her design was chosen by Biggar Rugby Club players.

The MP commented: “I was delighted to be at Halyrude to present Jaymie with her prize. The standard this year in the annual competition was extremely high, so I was not envious of the players at Biggar Rugby Club who had to pick the winner.

“Presenting the prize to the winner of my Christmas card competition is one of the highlights of my job and I could see how happy Jaymie was with her prize when I handed it over.”