Parts of Borders all white now as winter makes comeback

Spring might have looked to have sprung over recent weeks, with unseasonal temperatures edging towards 20C being recorded in parts of the Borders, but winter is now back.

Snow fell overnight last night, March 3, in much of the region south of Hawick, and scattered dustings were seen on higher ground elsewhere too.

Snow at Carter Bar this morning.

That snow might not last long, though, as the weather is hotting up already and temperatures are expected to climb to up to 9C by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will drop slightly from tomorrow, but daytime highs of 7C or 8C are forecast for the next week.

It will remain chilly at night and in the early hours, however, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 0C on Thursday and 2C or 3C the rest of the week.

Rain and occasional sleet are forecast for today and the rest of the week, but no further snow is expected.