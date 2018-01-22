Search

Parliamentary business for Kelso pupils

Kelso High Schools Higher Modern Studies class visited the Scottish Parliament last Thursday.
Kelso High Schools’ Higher Modern Studies class visited the Scottish Parliament, witnessing general and First Minister’s questions.

Afterwards, the students were given a bespoke tour by a member of Borders MSP Rachel Hamilton’s team.

Beforehand students had the opportunity to meet Mrs Hamilton and ask her questions.

They also got to see their local MSP in action – questioning First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about small businesses.

During the question, the MSP found an opportunity to welcome the pupils to the parliament.