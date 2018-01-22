Parliamentary business for Kelso pupils

Kelso High Schools’ Higher Modern Studies class visited the Scottish Parliament, witnessing general and First Minister’s questions.

Afterwards, the students were given a bespoke tour by a member of Borders MSP Rachel Hamilton’s team.

Beforehand students had the opportunity to meet Mrs Hamilton and ask her questions.

They also got to see their local MSP in action – questioning First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about small businesses.

During the question, the MSP found an opportunity to welcome the pupils to the parliament.