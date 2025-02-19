75 years of Romance

Residents at Strachan House Care Home in Edinburgh were sharing the love this Valentine's Day by exchanging cards and hearts while enjoying a delightful afternoon tea.

One couple in particular, Isabella and Robin, both cherished residents of Strachan House Care Home, celebrated their love with a private dinner on this special day.

Isobella and Robin, both cherished residents of Strachan House care home, celebrated a remarkable milestone by experiencing their 75th Valentine’s Day together. On this special occasion, they enjoyed a delightful private dinner, complete with heartfelt cards exchanged between them, a glass of fine wine to toast their enduring love, and, of course, a stunning bouquet of red roses symbolizing their affection.

The love story of Isobella and Robin began at Dumfriesshire Academy in 1950, where they crossed paths as young students. Their connection blossomed over the years, leading to their marriage in 1959. After tying the knot, they relocated to Edinburgh, where they started a family and welcomed two beautiful daughters into their lives. Their journey together has been filled with love, companionship, and cherished memories that have stood the test of time.

