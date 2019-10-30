NOSTALGIA: Young artists rewarded by Doddie Weir

Scottish rugby internationalist Doddie Weir was paying a visit to Edenside Primary School in Kelso this week in 1994.

He was there to present prizes to the winning pupils of the Borders primary schools sports painting competition.

Doddie’s pictured with winners, from left, Naomi Hastings (Swinton), Rowena Aitken (Melrose), Joesphine Knowles (Greenlaw), Hannah Longmuir (Denholm), Sarah Philips (Hobkirk), Chloe Halwell (Lauder), Peter Sutherland (Edenside), and Edward Cahill (Howdenburn). Absent from our photo was Ross Taylor (Stirches).

Send us your old photographs to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk