NOSTALGIA: Postie’s arrived!

This week’s nostalgia photo takes us back to one fine day in 1971, when a splendid horse-drawn mail coach arrived at Abbotsford, marking the bicentenary of Sir Walter Scott’s birth.

At the time, his visage adorned one of a special set of stamps as well as a medal, produced especially for the occasion.

Even in 1971, the spectacle seems to have drawn the crowds. The lady who isn’t dressed in the antique full-length dress is Jean Maxwell Scott, Sir Walter’s great-great-great-granddaughter.

