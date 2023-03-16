New organisation to support the third sector in the Borders

It has four main functions in the community:• to act as a source of local intelligence• to enable the sector’s voice to be heard• to connect leadership, vision and coordination• to build capacity.Chair of Borders Community Action, Jan Dowlen Gilliland, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be up and running soon and supporting the sector in these challenging times.“The third sector played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now working hard in communities to support local people through the cost of living crisis, for example by opening up warm spaces, food banks and community larders.”TSIs were formed in 2009 in Scotland, to act as intermediaries between the third sector and statutory partners.Until now, the Borders has delivered the TSI function as a partnership involving The Bridge, Volunteer Centre Borders (VCB), Berwickshire Association for Voluntary Sector (Bavs) and the Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber.Borders Community Action will take on the TSI remit as an organisation in its own right and is seeking charitable status.Relevant functions of The Bridge, Bavs and VCB, along with staff, will transfer to the new organisation.Support for social enterprises will be reviewed separately. In the meantime, Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber will continue to offer support.Jan added: “After a robust recruitment process, we are pleased to have appointed Juliana Amaral, currently Chief Officer of Bavs, as our Chief Executive Officer to lead the organisation.