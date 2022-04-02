Now, pipers across Scotland and the wider world are being asked to prepare for a mass rendition of the iconic march in honour of those lost on the remote archipelago.

Pipe Major James Riddell of the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards famously wrote The Crags of Mount Tumbledown during one of the conflict’s final battles, as British forces engaged in nine hours of fierce fighting and hand to hand combat.

Eventually, they overcame the Argentines, and captured a key stronghold which helped pave the way for their approach to Port Stanley.

After the battle, Pipe Major Riddell, from Stonehaven, climbed to the top of the mountain and played the first rendition of his new composition in commemoration of the event. The next day, the Argentines surrendered.

Sadly, Pipe Major Riddell died in 1997, but one man who served under him, Graham Hopewell, aims to keep his memory – and that of his fallen colleagues – alive.

He was a 19-year-old drummer with the Scots Guards when he was sent to the Falklands. Now aged 59, he and Scots Guards Lance Sergeant Mark Macrae have joined military charities Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland to appeal for musicians to perform The Crags of Mount Tumbledown at 11am on 18 June, a day of national commemorations.

Mr Hopewell said: “The Falklands has always stayed with me. I was one of the lucky ones, but I think everyone was affected by it in some way.

“I feel honoured to play this year as part of the anniversary commemorations. It’s important that we remember all those who lost their lives.”

Lance Sergeant Macrae, from Sutherland, said: “I’m very proud of what Graham and the others have done for us, and I’d encourage other pipers around the world to join us in paying tribute.”

Mark Collins, interim chief executive of Poppyscotland, said: “The extraordinary story of how Pipe Major Riddell composed The Crags of Mount Tumbledown in the heat of the battle is symbolic of the courage and resilience of our Armed Forces. While this battle marked the end of the conflict, those who gave their lives must never be forgotten.”

