MP branded as 'shameful'

Palestine protestors in the Borders are slammed MP David Mundell ‘shameful’ over his failure to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

The vigil at Peebles Parish Church

​A large crowd gathered on the steps of Peebles Old Parish Church to remember those killed in the Gaza war.

The candlelit vigil also featured an alternative nativity display, with the baby Jesus lying in a manger of rubble.

This, in solidarity with the Lutheran church in Bethlehem where Christmas festivities are cancelled due to the ongoing conflict.

Speaker Kimberley Davidson said: “It is shameful that our MP David Mundell has failed to call for a ceasefire. Over 20,000 people have been killed.”

The event organised by Borders Palestine Solidarity Group is one of many vigils organised across the country each Friday night in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Kimberley continued: “It was a successful event with support frequently showed by drivers beeping as they passed.”

The Southern Reporter contacted MP David Mundell for comment.

He said: “The UK Government, along with others in the international community, want to see a sustainable ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict and I support that goal.”