Mystery & Adventure in Scottish Literature
From Rob Roy to Rebus and the Borders to the Outer Hebrides, Scottish authors and their characters have played an important role in the development of the popular spy and detective novel.
Professor Penny Fielding, from Edinburgh University, will be exploring the impact on these literary genres of writers such as Sir Walter Scott and James Hogg, through to John Buchan, Ian Rankin and Peter May at the Ormiston Institute, Melrose, on Tuesday, February 20 at 7.30pm.
The talk, entitled ‘Mystery & Adventure in Scottish Literature’ and organised by the Melrose Literary Society, will be based on Professor Fielding’s chapter in the forthcoming 'Cambridge History of Scottish Literature'.
The event is open to all. Admission is £5 (cash).