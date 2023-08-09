Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Gordon
Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash on the A6105, west of Gordon, on Tuesday, August 8.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th Aug 2023
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST
At around 1.20pm, a black Kawasaki motorbike, driven by a 19-year-old man, was involved in a crash with a Skoda Yeti car, driven by a 53-year-old woman.
Police and ambulance attended and the 19-year-old man was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where staff describe his condition as critical.
The 53-year-old woman and her male passenger did not require hospital treatment.
Sergeant Dominic Doyle from the Road Policing Unit said: “I would appeal for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on the road, shortly before the incident, to contact us.
Call 101 quoting reference number 1708 of August 8.