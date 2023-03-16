Motorcycling skills for life

BGAM Bikers come and join us do the course for more aware riding and have fun too .

Following the success of previous years, BGAM will be offering everyone who signs up for the course a £25 refund on completion of the IAM Road Smart ‘Skills for Life’ course, which costs £175, as part of their drive to encourage better and safer motorcycling on local roads.

The course is also open to car drivers.

Jimmy Wright, BGAM Group Secretary, said: “In 2021 there was 17,028 motorcycle casualties, of which 299 were fatalities.

The course, supervised by local experts, is aimed at making motorcycling safer for all.

"The way we look at it is, go out have fun on your bike, but get home to enjoy your family and friends too.”

Jimmy added: “The only additional cost is a one-off £45 to cover some of the observers’ costs, these people do all their work voluntarily and you know the cost of fuel and tyres.

“This year we are supported by Police Scotland, Scottish Fire Service and Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Also available throughout the day, is a free 30-minute ride assessment with a qualified IAM Road Smart observer to get an opinion on your riding.

Jimmy Wright.

Over the last few years, the Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, Drivewise and The Borders Group of Advanced Motorcyclists have assisted more than 80 Borders riders complete the course and pass the IAM Road Smart Advanced rider’s test.

Jimmy added: “All the partners involved are keen to reduce the number of incidents involving motorcycles in and around the Borders.

"One of the ways to achieve this is through education and the ‘Skills for Life’ course, which aims to make motorcycle riders become ‘Thinking Riders’ through the continual use of the five elements of Motorcycle control: Information, Position, Speed, Gear and Acceleration.

“We are also heavily involved with the Young Driver Program (up to 26-year-olds) where they do the training, pass the test and get a full refund.

“If you want to know more about advanced riding/driving and the ‘Skills for Life’ courses, come along on the day and have a chat with one of our friendly team of observers or contact us at [email protected], or go to the IAM Roadsmart website.

Brenda and Rod Mitchell of Peebles-based Motorcycle Law Scotland signed up a couple of years ago and have been impressed by the training.

Brenda said: “We’ve been motorcyclists all our adult lives, but we recognise the importance of continuous training and instruction.

"There is always something new to learn which will help ensure everyone’s safety on the roads.