Man taken to hospital following three-car A7 crash

One man is being treated in hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A7, near Stow, this morning.

The road was closed in both directions following the accident between Stow and Heriot at 7.40am,

A 30-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Other casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

While the road reopened to drivers just before midday, police advised drivers to avoid the area where possible due to there being oil on the carriageway, which could not be cleared up until a specialist team arrived on the scene around an hour later.

Diversions were in place during the closure.