A man who took ill behind the wheel when driving on the Melrose bypass last night is being treated at Borders General Hospital.

The A6091 was closed for almost four hours after the crash at 2.40am near the Tweedbank roundabout.

It re-opened around 6.30am after the man’s vehicle was taken away from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The driver is reacting well to treatment at Borders General Hospital.

“There were no other vehicles or people involved in the incident.”