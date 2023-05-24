Man found dead in Berwick
Officers rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a man in his forties with life-threatening injuries in Church Street, Berwick, shortly after 4pm.
Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of death and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the Northumberland town.
Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and there is no threat to the wider public.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s death can speak to officers at the scene or contact us using the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101, quoting NP-20230523-0836.