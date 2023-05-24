Man found dead in Berwick

The body was discovered in Berwick.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a man in his forties with life-threatening injuries in Church Street, Berwick, shortly after 4pm.

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the cause of death and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the Northumberland town.

Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and there is no threat to the wider public.