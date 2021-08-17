Man dies in St Boswells crash

Police Scotland

The incident involved a Mazda MX-5 and a lorry, and took place around 7.15am, on the A699 at the junction with the A68, south of the village.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and formal identification is yet to take place. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”