Man dies in Borders village house fire

By Kevin Janiak
7 hours ago - 1 min read
An 80-year-old man died in a house fire in a Borders village at the weekend.

Emergency services were called at 00.15am on Saturday, November 26, to reports of a fire on Grafton Road in Town Yetholm, near Kelso.

A short statement from Police Scotland said the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

It added that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

