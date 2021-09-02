Man dies and another injured in A6091 crash

The crash happened on the A6091 Melrose bypass, close to the junction with the hospital.

The incident happened at around 9.30am.

Police received a report of a head-on collision involving a silver-coloured Vauxhall Vivaro van and a red DAF articulated lorry, approximately one-third of a mile from the Borders General Hospital.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old van driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old lorry driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The road was closed for eight hours following the crash, with diversions in place through Gattonside.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant John Lang at the Road Policing East said: “We have spoken to several people already who have witnessed this crash, but are still keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police.