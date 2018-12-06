Man charged as drugs found in Galashiels house search

A 33-year-old man has been charged under the misuse of drugs act following the discovery of £3,500 worth of heroin and cannabis at a house in Galashiels.

Police carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Tulley Court on Tuesday, December 4, where they found the stash of class A and B drugs.

Other items associated with drug dealing were also seized from the property.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with this investigation and will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Steven Irvine from Galashiels CID said: “We continue to tackle drug crime at all levels within the Borders and through further intelligence gathered from the public, we have seized more harmful substances before they could be sold within our communities.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug offences in your area then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”