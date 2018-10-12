Man arrested after drugs found during police raid in Borders

Police arrested a man after finding class-B drugs during a raid on a house in Broughton yesterday, October 11.

Remnants of cannabis cultivation and around £500 worth of the herbal form of the drug were found at the property, in Hawdene.

The 29-year-old was arrested there and then and is expected to appear in court next week.

Detective Sergeant Steven Irvine, of Police Scotland’s Borders proactive unit, said: “This search was as a result of intelligence from the local community, and we are grateful to the public for their continued support and assistance in tackling drug crime within the Borders.”

“Whenever we receive information relating to drug offences, we will conduct a thorough investigation to identify anyone responsible and bring them to justice”.

“If you would like to report crimes of this nature, please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”