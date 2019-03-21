Man, 61, dies after collision with vehicle in Kelso

An investigation has been launched by police following the death of a 61-year-old pedestrian in Kelso on Sunday.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, which took place at around 1.30am on Sunday, March 17 in Angraflat Road, are being sought.

The pedestrian, who has been named locally as Keith Wilson, had previously been in discussion with the driver of a black Ford Ranger pick-up, before he reportedly fell off the vehicle as it travelled slowly.

The two people involved are known to one another.

Mr Wilson was taken to Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service, where he was found to have sustained serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead later that morning.

Officers were informed of the death on Tuesday, March 19, by the Procurator Fiscal. This is being treated as a fatal collision and the Road Policing Unit are now conducting an investigation into this.

Sergeant Fraser Wood of the Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “This has been a tragic loss of a man’s life and our condolences are with all those affected.

“As with any fatal collision, enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

“We’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who saw either the pedestrian or the vehicle in the area beforehand, to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0560 of March 19.