​Losing start for Scotland at rugby’s 2025 Under-18 Six Nations Festival in France

Jack Utterson in previous action (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Borderers Jack Utterson and Rory McHaffie weren’t able to stop Scotland getting off to a losing start at rugby’s 2025 Under-18 Six Nations Festival in France.

Kelso hooker Utterson and Peebles full-back McHaffie have featured in both of the young Scots’ games in Vichy so far, defeats by 71-5 against England last Thursday and 38-21 versus Ireland on Monday.

Utterson played for all 70 minutes of last Thursday’s match, accompanied by McHaffie, scorer of their side’s only try, for the first 50 minutes before he made way for David Barrie.

A further full shift followed for Utterson against the Irish, with McHaffie joining him on le Stade Darragon’s pitch as a 57th-minute replacement for Barrie.

Scotland’s tries on Monday were touched down by Harvey Preston, scrum-half Gregor Johnston and sub Joe Taylor, with fly-half Ben MacDougall adding two conversions and his replacement Harry Widdowson another.

Head coach Ross Miller’s squad conclude their campaign with a match against Spain this coming Friday kicking off at 3.15pm.

​Utterson and McHaffie are the only Borderers in a 26-strong squad for the festival, captained by Scottish under-20 lock Christian Lindsay.

Miller was encouraged by the first-half display put in by his side to go into the interval on level terms at 14-14, saying: “We were happy with the first-half performance.

“We had solid sets of defence, we exploited good spaces to attack and it was a clear progression from the first game, which is what we asked of the players.

“Our tactical decision-making is still an area for development but we are moving in the right direction.

“The two quick tries straight after half-time were the difference and they allowed Ireland to go to their kicking game in the wet conditions and keep us pinned back.

“We’ve got one more game to continue our progression with this group, and again we’ll use our three days to recover and to prepare for another difficult test against a team that have competed well with France and England.”