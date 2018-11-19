Lauder pupils dig up another award

Lauder Primary School’s gardening club has just picked up another award.

After recently becoming the first school in the Borders to reach Level 5 of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening Awards, Lauder has just been awarded a Level 5 Outstanding certificate from It’s Your Neighbourhood, the Keep Scotland Beautiful community environmental improvement initiative award scheme.

The club is run by parent volunteers with support from the school.

Club members grow their own fruit and vegetables using organic, sustainable and environmentally-friendly methods. Primary 4 pupils join the club in the spring term and stay for a full calendar year, so they get to sow, grow, harvest, sell, cook and eat their own produce.

The club also likes to share its gardening skills and knowledge – its community project this year involved working with local assisted housing residents to create a wildlife garden in their grounds for them and their visitors to enjoy.