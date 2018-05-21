Kelso clergy following in The Beatles’ footsteps

Kelso Churches Together has created its own version of the iconic 1969 Beatles’ Abbey Road image at the town’s Sainbury’s car park to highlight Christian Aid Week fundraising efforts.

Stepping out in front is Catholic priest Father Hugh Purcell, followed by the Rev. Grace Redpath (Episcopal Church) and Anna Rodwell (Church of Scotland), with the Rev. Bob King (Episcopal Church) bringing up the rear.

For the first time in many years, the town will not be having a door-to-door collection for Christian Aid – more than £7,000 was raised last year in Kelso.

Instead – on Sunday, May 20 – Kelso Churches Together has organised a ‘Walk the Bridges’ event for the charity. Starting and finishing in The Square from 2-4pm, those who want to support Christian Aid can pay £10 to walk or get sponsors.

Another fundraiser for the same cause is being held tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm – a quiz night in the town’s Cross Keys Hotel.