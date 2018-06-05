John Swinney hails Jedburgh’s ‘real prize’ as model for future

Work is well under way on Jedburgh’s intergenerational school campus, and deputy first minister John Swinney visited the Hartrigge Park site on Monday to take part in the ground breaking ceremony.

The campus, which is due to be completed by March 2020, will cater for pupils from Howdenburn and Parkside primaries, as well as those from Jedburgh Grammar School.

How the new campus will look when it opens in March 2020.

There will also be provision for nursery and further education.

Mr Swinney, who joined pupils from all three schools and Scottish Borders councillors for the ceremony, said: ““Learning and teaching in such an innovative and inspirational setting can make a real difference to education outcomes.

“That is why the Scottish Government is committed to improving Scotland’s school estate, and through our £1.8 billion Schools for the Future building programme, we are providing almost £18 million towards this project.”

He added: “What is invisaged here is a model of education which will serve every individual in our society, and most importantly, we will ensure that we have available to young people and other citizens in Jedburgh access to high quality learning facilities at every stage of their learning journey.

Work is already well under way at the Hartrigge Park site.

“Having seen the enhancements of the education state around the country ... the prospect of greater partnership with the higher and further education community and our greater school education system, is a real prize for the people of Jedburgh and the surrounding area.”

Councillor Carol Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for children and young people, added: “Jedburgh Intergenerational Community Campus will provide education to children of all ages, as well as having the potential to support learning opportunities for older learners and wider community.

“We will work closely with our partners to ensure this project is delivered as efficiently as possible.

“I am confident the campus will be a real asset to Jedburgh and look forward to being here in two years’ time for the opening day.”

Ella McGovern of Parkside Primary with deputy first minister John Swinney.

Community facilities will include a multi-use games area, 2G hockey pitch, 3G sports pitch, 100m running track, external changing pavilion and rural skills area.

Leader of the council, Shona Haslam, said: “This is another hugely significant day for Jedburgh.

“While it is hard to imagine at the moment, in two years on this site we will have a brand new facility which will benefit generations of people in the town.

“Extensive consultations in the community showed the vast majority were right behind the plans for a new intergenerational campus, which will provide for two- to 102-year-olds, with further education opportunities and community facilities for the whole town. During construction, a number of community benefits will be delivered to support the local economy, with a local firm already involved in the project.”

The project is being taken forward by the council, its development partner Hub South East Scotland and appointed main contractor BAM, while enabling works are currently being carried out by Jedburgh-based contractor RJT Excavations Ltd.