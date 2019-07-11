Jethart Callant loving every moment as he leads rideout to Ancrum

Euan Munro grinned from ear to ear as he led a cavalcade into his home village as Jethart Callant last night.

In a special moment for the Munro family, the callant was greeted at the entrance to the village by his cousin Robert Munro who accompanied him at the head of the cavalcade past his family home to the village war memorial for an act of remembrance.

The cavalcade arrives at the green in Ancrum led by Callant Euan Munro and his cousin Robert Munro.

Callant Euan said: “It’s been an honour to ride into my home village as the 72nd Jethart Callant. The warm welcome you have given to my henchmen and I has been tremendous.

“I’ve sat and watched many callants come up the front of my family home and always wondered what it would be like to be in their shoes...well, tonight I’m finding out for real and I’m loving every moment of it.

“Thank you to my cousin Robert for escorting us into Ancrum tonight. It means the world to me.”

Callant Munro was presented with gift from the Ancrum committee, which also put on refreshments for riders.

The Ancrum boys, Robert and Euan, bolstered by fellow villager and right-hand man Nick Arnold, led what must have been the clearest and loudest rendition of Ancrum Toon heard in many years.

And after the reel was danced with Ancrum Primary School children, the town’s instrumental and pipe bands entertained crowds before the cavalcade headed back to Jedburgh, where the callant publicly thanked everyone else in turn for the last time from the Market Square.

Having led his final rideouts to Hermitage, Ancrum and Lanton this week, Jethart Callant Euan Munro’s biggest day yet is just around the corner.

Tonight he’ll receive the burgh flag for the first time during an investiture ceremony in Abbey Place from 7.15pm.

The callant’s reel is performed on a platform after a walk around the town.

Festival Friday’s celebrations begin with the arrival of the cavalcade and band at Abbey Place at 8.45am, when lady provost Helen Oliver pins a rosette to the Jethart flag.

At 9am, the cavalcade proceeds to Ferniehirst Castle, where a recitation of Walter Laidlaw’s Reprisal will be given at 10.10am by Jedburgh Grammar School pupil Alexander Edwards. An address by a representative of the Kerr family will follow.

At 10.35am, the cavalcade proceeds to the Capon Tree, where the president of Jethart Callants’ Club pins a sprig from the tree to the callant’s sash at 11.10am.

The Jed is forded at Auld Brig at 11.40am, and at 12.30pm the callant leads an act of remembrance at the war memorial.

Tomorrow between 1pm and 5pm a family fun day is being held on Murray’s Green.

A fancy-dress parade begins at 6pm and will make its way around the town before the festival ball takes place later that evening.

Sunday’s return of the sashes will take place at Mary Queen of Scots House at 2pm.