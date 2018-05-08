Jethart Callant and Langholm Cornet to be named this week

This year’s Langholm Cornet will be named this week.

The election of 2018’s cornet takes place on Friday night, May 11, in the town’s Buccleuch Centre.

Brodie Irvine's days as Jethart Callant are now numbered.

Two candidates, both born and brought up in Langholm, have put their names forward.

Iain Little is standing for the third time, and Henry Jeffrey is throwing his hat into the ring for the first time.

A public vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm, followed by a meeting led by common riding chairman Roger Maxwell and the announcement of the result.

Iain, 24, a secondary school teacher in Carlisle, is the son of Steven and Elaine Little and lives in Charles Street Court.

He has rode the common, Castle Craigs and other rideouts since 2004 and been on the Castle Craigs club committee for the last six years.

He is also vice-captain of Langholm Legion Football Club and referees youth rugby games.

Henry, 26, lives with his parents Gavin and Frances Jeffrey in Market Place.

He is a choir-master and organist and now organises the common riding concert.

This year’s Jethart Callant will also be named this Friday during a declaration night starting at 7.30pm.

The announcement returns to the hustings this year after being in the town hall in 2017, but there will be no tour around the town, with the principals instead greeting supporters in the square while the pipe band and instrumental bands entertain.

The declaration night reception takes place immediately afterwards in the town hall, followed by the callant’s party there at 10pm.

Langholm and Jedburgh are the last towns to name their principals ahead of the summer’s common ridings and festivals.