Councillor Scott Hamilton. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The section between 2 and 6 Exchange Street, from its junction with Burn Wynd to its junction with Friarsgate, will be closed from 8am and to 4pm whilst scaffolding is erected to allow a net to be fitted over the roof.

The contractor, Ray Sutherland Roofing Contractors Ltd, will be undertaking these works and ‘road closed’ signs will be erected, and a banksman will be on site to guide vehicles to and from Burn Wynd.

The alternative route is via Friarsgate and Pleasance.

Jeburgh and District councillor Scott Hamilton said: “This closure will be of some concern locally, the one way system can find itself under pressure at times and many people have expressed dissatisfaction with the Exchange Street junction.

"I am pleased to note however that the closure is only intended to take place on the one day.