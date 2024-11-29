Inspirational Borders teacher nearly killed in speedboat accident raises over £18k for charity

Rachael Hadjitofi raised £18,060 for the charity Climbing Out.

A Borders teacher who was almost killed in a speed boat accident in Cyprus in 2017 has braved the water for a marathon swim raising over £18k for a charity close to her heart.

This life-changing accident motivated Rachael Hadjitofi to complete a swim across open water in the Firth of Forth for the charity, Climbing Out which aims to empower people who have been involved in a life changing accident or trauma.

Miss Hadjitofi said: “I thought this charity was amazing for people who, like me, didn’t know where to go for that support, but you know you want to get your confidence back and push yourself again in physical activities.

“And this is exactly what the charity do so I wanted to raise money to help other people in my situation.”

This massive charitable feat was inspired by her involvement in a swimming accident seven years ago.

Recalling the horrific events of that fateful day, she said: “In August 2017 when visiting family out in Cyprus I was hit by a speedboat when being towed on a float.

“I was struck by the engine and propellers which caused severe injuries to my body.”

“I went through about 16+ hours of surgery over two days, and I was hospitalised for nine weeks out in Cyprus. I came back to the UK and then it was a very, very long road to recovery.”

This drastically affected her physical and mental health, and forced her to defer her university course in PE teaching by a year.

Reflecting on the accident that changed her life, she said: “I was 24 years old and my life felt like it had completely shattered.”

However, she says the accident this has not diminished her love of swimming and added: “I remember lying in hospital, literally three days after having surgery, and I said to myself – I will not let this ruin my passion for swimming.”

This led her to complete the swim for anyone else with similar experiences to hers.

After seven years of recovery and a successful PDGE she says her message for anyone in a similar situation to her would be – “Give yourself time and patience with your physical recovery and probably even more time with your mental recovery.”

But after what she’d endured, why swimming? “There’s something about open water swimming that is extremely freeing,” explained Miss Hadjitofi. “When you’re in the water, you’re so tiny and you’re in this vast, uncontrollable environment and there’s something that feels scary but pretty thrilling about that.”

This heroic swim comes mere weeks after Mrs Caroline Connor, a member of PHS staff, broke a record with her swim across Lake Geneva.

Miss Hadjitofi paid homage to Mrs Connor. “I didn’t have a set programme; I didn’t really have a coach. But I had really good advice from Caroline who’s an epic swimmer. We went on a few swims together.”

Clearly, Miss Hadjitofi has not let any setbacks define her, showing what a true and extraordinary inspiration she is and a credit to everyone at Peebles High School.