Innerleithen photographer’s focus pays off

Innerleithen-based photographer Becky Henderson has received recognition for her portrait work by being awarded a licentiateship by the British Institute of Professional Photography.

She runs her business under the name EnaMay Photography, mainly taking pictures of newborns, toddlers and weddings.

Becky commented: “I love taking photographs that capture the mood, the feelings and the emotions.”

About her award, she added: “Being self-taught and a bit shy, I have held back with my business, but now I have a recognised qualification all the hard work has paid off and it’s now time to go for it.”

To see more of Becky’s work, visit https://enamayphotography.co.uk/